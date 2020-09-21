It's just one game: KXIP's Agarwal after losing to DC

'Morale high,' says DC’s Axar Patel after win over KXIP 2020-09-21 Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in the super over in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai on September 20. While addressing the post match press conference, Delhi Capital’s All-rounder Axar Patel said morale of team players is quite up after defeating King XI Punjab. “Any team will always get a positive vibe after winning the super over. Team's morale is high right now. Marcus Stoines' current form will impact the team for sure. Shreyas and Rishabh's partnership did help,” said Axar Patel. Both teams scored 157 runs which dragged the match into the super over. Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in the match winner deciding over.