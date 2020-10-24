Javadekar attacks Gandhis over rape case in Punjab

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on October 24 made a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and said that they don't pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their own party.

He said, “The incident of rape & murder of 6-year-old Dalit girl from Bihar, in Hoshiarpur's Tanda village in Punjab is very shocking. Instead of going on political tours, Rahul Gandhi should visit Tanda (Punjab) and Rajasthan & take cognizance of incidents of crime against women.”

“Neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of the victim in Tanda. They don't pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their party, but visit Hathras and other places for a photo op with the victim's family,” he added.