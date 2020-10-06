JD(U) to contest 122 seats, BJP gets 121 in Bihar polls

About:
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on October 6 announced the seat-sharing of NDA. He said, “JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway; BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota.” Earlier, LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) announced to go solo in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar. The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.