Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir is on a war footing in providing domicile certificates to the residents. Poonch’s Haveli tehsil provides 53,000 domicile certificates in just 2 months. “Our district is at second position in providing domicile certificate to people of Poonch district after Jammu. In Haveli, we have had given 53,000 certificates in just last 2 months. We are working on a war footing. We will achieve our goal in next 3 to 4 months,” said tehsildar. Domicile certificate has become important in the life of Jammu and Kashmir’s people. It is an important document to establish that one has been a resident of a particular state and can avail benefits stipulated by educational institutions or government jobs by virtue of being such a resident.
J&K: 53k people granted domicile in 2 month
Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir is on a war footing in providing domicile certificates to the residents. Poonch’s Haveli tehsil provides 53,000 domicile certificates in just 2 months. “Our district is at second position in providing domicile certificate to people of Poonch district after Jammu. In Haveli, we have had given 53,000 certificates in just last 2 months. We are working on a war footing. We will achieve our goal in next 3 to 4 months,” said tehsildar. Domicile certificate has become important in the life of Jammu and Kashmir’s people. It is an important document to establish that one has been a resident of a particular state and can avail benefits stipulated by educational institutions or government jobs by virtue of being such a resident.