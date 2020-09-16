J&K environmentalist grows vertical garden from plastic

About:
Dr Nazia Rasool Latifi, an environmentalist from Jammu and Kashmir made a unique vertical garden from plastic bottles with concept of ‘reuse and recycle’. With an aim to utilise plastic waste, this garden also saves space. Dr Nazia uses drip irrigation to water the garden so it saves a lot of water as well. She said, “Plastic is a wonder product and I kept on telling everybody that plastic ban is no alternative and we must focus on proper management of plastic waste. This vertical garden is extremely beneficial as it saves space.” The vertical garden has been created at Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar. Other colleges are also approaching her to introduce this concept in their campus.