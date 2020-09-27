J&K youth encouraged into fisheries with Centre’s help

The Fisheries Department of Jammu and Kashmir is offering up to 100 per cent support to encourage young educated youth of Pulwama to set up trout fish farms under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). A flagship scheme focused on development of fisheries sector in the country. The Jammu and Kashmir Fisheries Department is generating employment by encouraging young people to practice trout fish farming in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the department of fishers in Pulwama has established around 70 trout fish farms. The unemployed educated youth of Pulwama are taking benefit from this scheme and are presently earning good amount of money. The farming of the commercial trout can be done with a piece of land close to a water body and interesting people in the district are coming forward and establishing their units with the help of this scheme. Under this scheme 60% money is being provided by the central government and 40 per cent by the UT administration. Everything else including the seed, feed, and construction related world is made available to them. These youth who have been benefited by these PM schemes hailed the steps taken by the centre government and fishers department of Jammu Kashmir.