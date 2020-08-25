Journalist shot dead at residence of village head in UP

A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead at the residence of a village head in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on August 24, police said. Journalist Ratan Singh’s killing, which took place in the Phephna village of the district, is said to be the result of an old enmity between the two parties. Ballia’s Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said, “He was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It's being told that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway. All accused will be arrested soon.”

