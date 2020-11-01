‘Jungle Raj’ will push Bihar to dark era: PM Modi

About:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Motihari on November 1 amid Bihar Assembly polls. At the rally, PM said, “This time for Bihar Elections, leaders of 'jungle raj' have come together with supporters of naxalism and tukde-tukde gang. If given a chance, they will again push the state of Bihar into the dark era of violence. Therefore, people of Bihar have to beware of them.” The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.