‘Jungle Raj’ will push Bihar to dark era: PM Modi

‘Will increase retirement age, if RJD govt is formed' 2020-11-01 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Nitish Kumar’s decree wherein he asked the retirement age of government employees to be reduced to 50. Tejashwi Yadav assured that if RJD comes into power, the retirement age will be increased. Yadav said, “Nitish Kumar has issued a decree asking to give retirement to government employees at the age of 50 years. He himself has become over 70, but this time the public is going to retire him. If our government is formed, we will increase the retirement age.”