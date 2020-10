Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the unemployment issue in the state.

He said that the youth of Bihar don’t get jobs in the state; they have to move out of the state for jobs. Gandhi said to youths that don’t think they lack in anything rather CM Kumar and PM Modi lack in providing employment to them in Bihar.