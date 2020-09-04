Kangana has political support: Sanjay Raut

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  Sep 04 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 19:56 ist
About: 

Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut replied to Actress Kangna Ranaut’s tweet where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Sanjay Raut said that Kangna Ranaut is trying to insult Maharashtra. “There must be any political party or power centre which is supporting her that is why she is speaking like this. A conspiracy is being hatched to malign the image of Mumbai & Mumbai Police,” he added. 

