Kareena with son Taimur snapped at Amrita Arora’s house

Cloth-store uses humanoid robot amid Covid-19 2020-08-27 In wake of Covid-19 pandemic, a robot called 'Zafira' is being used at all cloth-stores of a company in Tiruchirappalli. Zafira monitors if people entering the store are wearing mask, check their temperature, and dispense sanitiser. The humanoid robot also keeps a track of the number of people entering the store, at a time. “We have developed robots ever since Covid broke out, and lockdown was imposed, to help frontline workers. The robot has a complete intelligence system. It will also track number of people entering store, at a time & send details to owners via email, daily,” Aashik Rahman, CEO, Zafi Robots, told ANI. Meanwhile, the total number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 3,97,261.