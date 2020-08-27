Kareena with son Taimur snapped at Amrita Arora’s house

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2020, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 11:55 ist
About: 

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped at Amrita Arora’s residence in Bandra. She was accompanied by her son Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo was clicked by the paparazzi. Kareena was looking stunning in her attire, while Taimur looked adorable. Bebo was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’.

