Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka have called for a bandh across the state on September 28 against the farm bills, land ordinances, labour laws among other issues.

The state-wide bandh is led by the Karnataka unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvaya Samiti.

Heavy police presence was seen in Kalaburagi to ensure law and order situation doesn’t escalate. Meanwhile, passengers in Mangaluru were seen at the KSRTC bus station despite the bandh called by the farmers’ organisations.