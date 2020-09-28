Karnataka bandh: Cong, JD(S) workers detained in Kodagu

  • Sep 28 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 17:58 ist
Police detained workers of Congress, JD(S) and SDPI during protest in Karnataka’s Kodagu on September 28 as they were protesting at Madikeri area to demonstrate Karnataka bandh. Farmers' unions have called state-wide bandh today against farm, land and labour reforms.

