Karnataka gets its first house recycled by plastic

A Mangaluru based organization, Plastic for Change India Foundation, has made a house using discarded plastic material.

Around 1,500 kilogram of recycled plastic was used for the construction. The organization aims to eradicate harmful plastic from the environment and along with this create income opportunities for the vulnerable.

Plastic for Change India Foundation, Chief Impact Officer Shifrah Jacobs said, “This house costs around Rs 4.5 lakh. This is a pilot project and a proof of concept for us. We hope to create more applications of this concept. In 2021, we hope to create 20 homes for waste pickers".