Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

  • Oct 12 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 17:48 ist
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi. She had resigned from Congress earlier today. Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.

