Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh continues 'rail roko' protest

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the new farm bills passed in Parliament. They staged their protest at Devidaspura village by blocking Delhi-Amritsar rail track. The farmers’ union had earlier planned their protest for three days from Sep 24-26, but said they will not end the agitation until Modi government take these bills back. Farmers mainly in Punjab, Haryana fear new farm Bills will result into their exploitation by big corporates.