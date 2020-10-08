KKR bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauds Rahul Tripathi

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 08 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 14:01 ist
About: 

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauded batsman Rahul Tripathi for scoring 81 against CSK October 08.
“He was exceptional and he has been example for young fellow and everyone in the team,” said Mills.

Related Videos