Koshyari, CM pay tributes to victims of 26/11 attacks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the deaths of around 166 people and injuring over 300. Construction of the new memorial for 26/11 terror attacks at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office was completed on November 25 (Wednesday). This memorial is a replica of the existing memorial, which is located outside Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive, where underground Mumbai Coastal Road work is underway.

