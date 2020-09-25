Labour reforms will ensure workers minimum wage: PM

BJP govt introduced reforms for farmers’ welfare: PM 2020-09-25 While addressing BJP workers on Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the party has made constant efforts to change farmers’ situation for their welfare.“Previous governments used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which farmers or laborers could never understand. But BJP-led NDA government, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers,” said Prime Minister. He further added, “In the last few years, the NDA government made full efforts to connect farmers with banks. Over Rs 1 lakh crore transferred to over 10 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Our effort was to provide KISAN credit cards to more and more farmers so they can avail loans easily.”