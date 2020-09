Small traders get affected due to Covid-19 in K'taka 2020-09-14 In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, small traders are badly affected in Karnataka. As per survey, Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, President, APMC Committee, FKCCI said, “50,000 small shops will have to shut down in Karnataka because they are unable to pay rent & have no capital. There's no help from banks. That's why, we want some package from govt to revive them.” Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 99,222.