LG confirms upcoming smartphone is named Wing

Bicycle industry in Ludhiana hit due to labour shortage 2020-09-08 Bicycle industry is currently in boom after Covid-19 unlock but the industry is unable to fulfill the desired demand as the production is hampered due to labour shortage in Ludhiana. The manufactures said they are unable to fulfill demands as production is hampered due to labour shortage. The demand of the bicycle has increased but shortage of labours getting in the way to meet demands. The industry is currently working under 45 per cent labour force. President of FICO, Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “Cycle industry is struggling with labour shortage as government had sent labourers to home in special trains. The industry is working with 45 per cent labour force. We demand that the government should make arrangements to bring the labourers back.”