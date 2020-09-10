Locals carry pregnant woman for 10 kms in AP

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 10 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 07:33 ist
About: 

Locals carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift palanquin for over 10-km due to absence of proper roads in Daraparti panchayat of S Kota Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.
 

Related Videos