Lockdown gone, but Covid-19 still around: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on October 20 and urged the citizens to not show any carelessness against coronavirus.

PM Modi said, “In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but Covid-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate.”

He further said, “This is not the right time to show carelessness. Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was sudden spike”.