Lockdown: PM Narendra Modi announces economic package

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  May 13 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 12:47 ist
About: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation. While addressing he said, "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh crore. This is 10% of India's GDP."

