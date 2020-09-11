'Maha Govt more concerned about Kangana than Covid-19'

Maharashtra’s Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over Covid-19. Former CM said, “Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not Covid-19.

Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country’s 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra.”

He further said, “If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight Covid-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people.”