Mahagathbandhan allowed Naxal movement in past: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya on October 23 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In the last few years, a lot of effort and strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country.”

“Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas.”

“The opposition parties have formed a ‘pitara’ against National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they call it ‘Mahagathbandhan’. But each and every citizen of Bihar is aware of every bit of that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ which allowed naxal movement in the past,” PM Modi added.