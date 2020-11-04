Maharashtra CM brought defame to country: Assam's Sarma

JP Nadda urges Bihar people to give ‘aaram’ to Tejashwi 2020-11-04 BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, “Prince of ‘jungle raj’ was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn't attend Assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him ‘aaram’ and give Nitish ji ‘kaam.’ He further added, “Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi during COVID-19 pandemic as they were scared of corona. And now they ask what happened in Bihar during corona. Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers took care of Bihar public during pandemic”.