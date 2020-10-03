Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on Oct 2

'Need to practice non-violence as weapon for truth' 2020-10-03 India’s permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti attended the virtual commemoration of International Day of Non-Violence. He said that non-violence is and will always be directly relevant to address the burning issues of the day. He said, “Let us not forget that these issues are not merely those which are external to us but those which are internal to us too.” “We need to practice non-violence as a potent weapon for truth and to cleanse our own outer and inner selves. On International Day of Non-Violence, let's not forget our pursuit of truth even as we remember our pursuit of non-violence,” he added.