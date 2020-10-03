Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on Oct 2

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 03 2020, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 11:26 ist
About: 

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Ukraine’s Kyiv on October 02. The statue was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in several countries across the globe.

