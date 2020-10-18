Main accused in Ballia firing incident arrested

Uttar Pradesh’s Police Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Dhirendra Singh, the main accused of Ballia incident, and others from Lucknow. They are being questioned at an undisclosed location.

The police has recovered arms from the possession of his accomplices.

STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident. A man had died after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.