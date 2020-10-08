'Mamata won't succeed in stopping BJP’s expansion'

No regrets: Gupteshwar Pandey on SSR death case 2020-10-08 The former Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on October 08 said that he did nothing wrong when he held the top police post in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.“What-ever be the reason, it is between senior leaders, I don’t know about it. But I did nothing wrong in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and don’t have any regret about it. Maharashtra Police humiliated Bihar police and the whole country knows it,” said Gupteshwar Pandey when asked “is your ticket was cancelled because you allegedly defamed Maharashtra Police and government in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”