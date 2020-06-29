Man allegedly beaten to death by neighbour in Delhi

  Jun 29 2020, 11:29 ist
  updated: Jun 29 2020, 11:29 ist
A person was succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by his neighbour and a group of people in Delhi's Najafgarh area. The incident happened after dispute over sharing of water. An FIR has been registered against the neighbour. 

