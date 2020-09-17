Man arrested in alleged gang rape of minor girl

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Jharkhand’s Godda. The incident took place in Lalmatia area of Godda. More details are awaited in this regard and further investigation is underway. 

