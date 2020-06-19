Man marries mannequin to fulfil father’s wish

12-year-old cracks HSLC exam in Manipur 2020-06-19 Age is just a number for Issac Paulallungmuan, who has scored 72% in Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Exam. He is the first 12 years old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSLC) in the First Division. While speaking to ANI, Paulallungmuan said, “Results were a bit below my expectation. I want to study Zoology and Paleontology as I'm interested in animals. We should always believe in ourselves.”