Man marries mannequin to fulfil father’s wish

About:
A unique marriage was witnessed in Prayagraj’s Dhurpur district on June 18. A man married a Mannequin to fulfil his father’s wish. The marriage was conducted following all the cultural traditions. All relatives were invited like any other wedding. Shivmohan, father of the bridegroom has 9 sons, Panchraj being the youngest. As Panchraj had crossed the age of marriage and irrespective of multiple efforts his marriage was not been able to take place. Shivmohan proposed him to marry a mannequin. Though Panchrahj was not ready for this marriage but out of respect for his father, she later agreed to do it.