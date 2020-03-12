Market situation very serious after COVID-19: Expert

Market expert Sunil Sharma in Mumbai on the present situation of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) facing mayhem asserted that the market situation is very serious after WHO announced coronavirus a pandemic. “Till coronavirus is around we will mimic the global markets. I wish the situation gets under control. What is worrisome now, WHO has announced it a pandemic, earlier we were hoping that the situation might get better, but now it seems that things are very serious. Let’s hope for the best,” said Market expert.