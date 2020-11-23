Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in UP

  • Nov 23 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 23:26 ist
Massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on November 23. Fire tenders are present on the spot.

