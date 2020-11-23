Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in UP

2 NCB officials received minor injuries: DDG 2020-11-23 FIR registered against those who attacked Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials during anti-drug raid on November 22. Deputy Director General of NCB, Mutha Ashok Jain said, “Immediately, we got police’s help. With the help of police, the culprits were taken to the police station and an FIR has been registered. I must say prompt action was taken. Our two employees received minor injuries but we will continue the crackdown on drug peddlers and drug traffickers. NCB has always remained in action mode. Any enforcement agency has to be mentally prepared for such incidents and we give training to our officers.”