Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 16:32 ist
About: 

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat on September 24. Fire tenders are present at the spot to control the flames. More details are awaited.

