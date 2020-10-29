Massive fire in Shimla’s hotel leads to loss of Rs 2L

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 29 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 17:08 ist
About: 

A massive fire that broke out at Hotel Capital in Shimla engulfed three rooms of the hotel on October 28. 
The incident took place at around 11:15 pm. 
This resulted in a loss of approximately Rs. 2 lakh. 
The blaze was doused by a 40-member team of firefighters. 
No injuries have been reported so far.

Related Videos