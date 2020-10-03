Mayawati playing politics on Hathras case: Athawale

About:
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale called the Hathras incident a blot on humanity and demanded justice for the family. “The Hathras incident is a blot on humanity. The accused should be hanged to death and the family should be given justice. Once we are allowed to visit there, i will on behalf of my party visit the family and provide help.”
Athawale took a jibe at Mayawati’s demand of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation. He said, “Mayawati is playing politics over the issue. She has no right to demand resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath.”