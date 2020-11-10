MCD employees protest against due salaries, pensions

Bypolls: BJP has nothing to lose, only to gain: Mishra 2020-11-10 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, “BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning.” Taking a jibe at Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead of 17 seats, Congress of 9 and BSP is ahead with one seat. 28 seats voted in bypolls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.