MCD employees protest against due salaries, pensions

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 14:39 ist
About: 

Employees of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi staged protest against the government on November 10. They were demonstrating against the non-payment of salaries and pensions. They raised banners including- ‘Hamara Haq Hamara Vetan’, ‘Vetan Nahi Toh Kam Nahi

Related Videos