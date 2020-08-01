'Missing' Covid-19 patient found dead inside well

PM Modi’s Pakistani sister sends him ‘rakhi’ 2020-08-01 Ahead of the auspicious occasion of ‘Rakshabandhan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister from Pakistan Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who lives in Ahmedabad, sent him ‘rakhi’ by post. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh said, “I have come to know that my rakhi and book reached to Prime Minister Modi. I wished that I could tie 25th rakhi to Prime Minister personally but due to corona, everyone is facing a problem. Whatever it may be, I’ll pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made.” Qamar also sent a book ‘Qamar Jahan’, by a famous writer along with ‘rakhi’.