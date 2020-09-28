MK Stalin joins farmers' protest in TN’s Kanchipuram





  Sep 28 2020, 16:28 ist
  updated: Sep 28 2020, 16:50 ist
 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin took part in a protest against farm reforms in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram on Sep 28. The protest was staged in Keezhambi village. Protests have been intensified in the nation after Parliament passed farm bills, and the subsequent assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.

