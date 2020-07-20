MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot watch ‘Sholay’ at hotel

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 09:12 ist
About: 

Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot watched film ‘Sholay’ at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Legislators shifted to resort following political turmoil in the state. 

