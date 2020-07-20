MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot watch ‘Sholay’ at hotel

Samsung launches range of SSDs in India 2020-07-19 South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new range of storage devices such as Portable SSD T7 and the internal 870 QVO SSD. The 870 QVO SSD comes with a capacity of up to 8TB and is priced at Rs 9,999 for 1TB, Rs 19,999 for 2TB, Rs 39,999 for 4TB and Rs 74,999, for 8TB. The Portable SSD T7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB respectively. "The Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers' fast paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design," said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India in an official statement. "The latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities," he added. The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20.