Modi holds virtual bilateral Summit with Sri Lankan PM

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 16:33 ist
About: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual bilateral Summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. He also congratulated him for being elected as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

During the virtual Summit, Prime Minister said, “The relations between India and Sri Lanka are thousands of years old. According to my government's neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR doctrine, we give special priority to relations between the two countries.” Prime Minister Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly at 6:30 pm.

