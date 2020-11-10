Moradabad's brass idol makers cheer as business reopens

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 10 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 12:06 ist
About: 

Multiple businesses suffered during the pandemic induced lockdown, but slowly and steadily things are getting back on track. Ahead of Diwali, artists making brass idols and decorative items in Moradabad seem to be delighted with the incoming orders. Artists claimed that demands for brass products have increased in the festive season. One of the artists said, “Business seems to be improving with increase in demand for brass items. We have also received orders from abroad." 
 

