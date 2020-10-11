Mother of Delhi who was boy beaten to death speaks

Can sell our grains anywhere: MP's farmers 2020-10-11 Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad farmers are hopeful that the new farm laws will be beneficial for them. New agriculture bills received President’s assent on Sep 27. While speaking to ANI, few farmers shared their thoughts on the new agriculture laws. “The bills have many benefits. Earlier, we used to sell our grains through middlemen and now we can sell our products direct to the market and we will also get good price for our grains,” a farmer said to ANI. “The new farm laws will benefits us. Now we can sell our grains anywhere,” another farmer told ANI.