MP CM transfers Rs 800 cr to Bhopal cooperative banks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 800 crores to Cooperative Banks which is to be given at 0% interest loans to farmers in the state. CM Chouhan said that sustaining the cooperative movement is the backbone of fostering economic growth in the state.

