MP HM apologises for his statement ‘I don’t wear mask’

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra flouted Covid-19 norms despite rising cases in state. He stated that he doesn’t wear a mask at any event. "I don't wear it," said Narottam Mishra, when asked about why he is not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. However, later in a tweet MP Home Minister acknowledged his mistake. “My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask & observe social distancing,” said MP Narottam Mishra.