Multiplexes set to reopen from today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 13:59 ist
Cinema halls and multiplexes will re-open after hiatus of over seven months amid Covid-19 today. Movie theatres will operate with 50 per cent capacity. Seats are being marked to ensure social distancing. Cinema halls have to comply with guidelines issued in 5th phase of unlock for precautions.

