Mumbai: 106-year-old woman beats Covid-19

Record 12L Covid-19 tests conducted in 24 hours 2020-09-20 In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. India’s total number of coronavirus tests is more than 6.37 crore so far.
Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours.
According to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to 19th September, of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.