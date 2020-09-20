Mumbai: 106-year-old woman beats Covid-19

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress 2020-09-20 Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. “Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers,” Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.