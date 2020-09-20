Mumbai: 106-year-old woman beats Covid-19

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 16:47 ist
About: 

Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit states by Covid-19.

Related Videos