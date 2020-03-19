Mumbai: FDA shuts illegal sanitiser manufacturing unit

As sanitisers became an essential commodity nowadays, illegal hand sanitisers have started coming into markets. However, Food and Drug Administration is taking quick action against the manufactures. In a recent incident, on March 18, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized chemicals and other items used for making sanitisers. It is said that the company named Siddhivinayak Diachem did not have the required permissions to manufacture sanitisers.

